Anthem to offer incentives to fully COVID-19 vaccinated employees

April 7 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc ANTM.N will give financial incentives to all associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the U.S. company said on Wednesday, making it the first health insurer to reward employees for getting inoculated.

After completing the vaccination, Anthem employees can either receive a one-time credit toward medical premiums or donate the credit to the Anthem Cares Fund, the company said.

Anthem is the latest company to offer financial incentives to encourage employees to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19. Target Corp TGT.N in February said it would grant up to four hours of pay to its frontline and essential employees after they get their vaccines. (https://reut.rs/3usfvU0)

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Marriott International MAR.O, Kroger Co KR.N and Starbucks Corp SBUX.Oalso unveiled such incentive programs.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

