Anthem To Acquire MMM From InnovaCare Health - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) has entered into an agreement with InnovaCare Health, L.P., to acquire its Puerto Rico-based subsidiaries. The deal includes MMM Holdings and its Medicare Advantage plan MMM Healthcare, LLC as well as affiliated companies and Medicaid plan. MMM represents the ninth-largest MA plan in the country. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anthem noted that the company's 2021 EPS guidance remains unchanged as a result of the acquisition. The transaction is anticipated to close by the second quarter of 2021.

