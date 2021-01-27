Anthem sees negative impact to 2021 profit due to COVID-19

Adds background, compares to estimates

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N on Wednesday said it expects a small hit to its full-year adjusted profit, partly due to COVID-19 impact on its business that sells government-backed Medicare plans.

The company forecast adjusted profit of over $24.50 per share for the year 2021 and an operating revenue of about $135.1 billion.

Anthem expects its benefit expense ratio, the share of premiums paid for medical services, to be in the range of 88%, plus or minus 50 basis points.

The company's benefit expense ratio improved to 88.9% in the fourth quarter from 89% a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 89.87%, according to seven analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES.

Bigger rival UnitedHealth Group UNH.N last week reported less-than-expected medical loss ratio (MLR) for the fourth quarter, thus positively surprising the Wall Street.

Excluding items, Anthem earned $2.54 per share, compared to analysts' estimate of $2.52.

Net income fell to $551 million, or $2.19 per share from $934 million, or $3.62 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $31.82 billion from $27.41 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

