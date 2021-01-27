US Markets
ANTM

Anthem sees negative impact to 2021 profit due to COVID-19

Contributors
Trisha Roy Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday said it expects a small hit to its full-year adjusted profit, partly due to COVID-19 impact on its business that sells government-backed Medicare plans.

Adds background, compares to estimates

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N on Wednesday said it expects a small hit to its full-year adjusted profit, partly due to COVID-19 impact on its business that sells government-backed Medicare plans.

The company forecast adjusted profit of over $24.50 per share for the year 2021 and an operating revenue of about $135.1 billion.

Anthem expects its benefit expense ratio, the share of premiums paid for medical services, to be in the range of 88%, plus or minus 50 basis points.

The company's benefit expense ratio improved to 88.9% in the fourth quarter from 89% a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 89.87%, according to seven analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES.

Bigger rival UnitedHealth Group UNH.N last week reported less-than-expected medical loss ratio (MLR) for the fourth quarter, thus positively surprising the Wall Street.

Excluding items, Anthem earned $2.54 per share, compared to analysts' estimate of $2.52.

Net income fell to $551 million, or $2.19 per share from $934 million, or $3.62 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $31.82 billion from $27.41 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANTM UNH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular