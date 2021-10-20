US Markets
Anthem raises 2021 profit forecast after Q3 beat

Credit: REUTERS/GUS RUELAS

Anthem Inc on Wednesday raised its profit outlook for 2021 after the second-largest U.S. health insurer beat third-quarter profit estimates.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc ANTM.N on Wednesday raised its profit outlook for 2021 after the second-largest U.S. health insurer beat third-quarter profit estimates.

Excluding special items, Anthem earned $6.79 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $6.37.

