Anthem, Quest Diagnostics Enter Into Multi-regional Strategic Relationship - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Health benefits company Anthem Inc. (ANTM) and diagnostic information services provider Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced Monday that they have entered into a multi-regional strategic relationship by collaborating on a variety of outcomes-based programs designed to improve efficiency in care delivery, reduce cost, and enhance experience for health care consumers and providers.

Anthem said Quest's tools and programs will provide critical insights to enable better health care for the consumers and communities we serve.

Under the partnership, the companies will leverage a broad range of tools and programs to drive operational improvements, create pricing transparency, and enhance health care consumer engagement and outcomes.

The strategic relationship will focus on consumers in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.