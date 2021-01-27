US Markets
Anthem quarterly profit slumps 41% on higher costs

Contributors
Trisha Roy Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday posted a 41% fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher costs. Net income fell to $551 million, or $2.19 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $934 million, or $3.62 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

