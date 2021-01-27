Anthem quarterly profit slumps 41% on higher costs

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N on Wednesday posted a 41% fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher costs.

Net income fell to $551 million, or $2.19 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $934 million, or $3.62 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.