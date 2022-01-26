Anthem quarterly profit more than doubles on IngenioRx strength

US Markets
Anthem Inc reported a 106% surge in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as the second largest U.S. health insurer benefited from its unit that includes the pharmacy benefits management business, IngenioRx.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.14 billion, or $4.63 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $551 million, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier.

