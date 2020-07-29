US Markets
ANTM

Anthem profit beats estimates on deferred care due to COVID-19

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by lower medical costs as people delayed non-essential procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds details on the quarter, estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by lower medical costs as people delayed non-essential procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthem said the decline in costs was primarily driven by the deferral of healthcare utilization due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthem's benefit expense ratio, the share of premiums paid for medical services, improved to 77.9% from 86.7% a year earlier.

Excluding items, Anthem reported a profit of $9.20 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $8.87 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income rose to $2.28 billion, or $8.91 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.14 billion, or $4.36 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $29.3 billion from $25.47 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 2700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANTM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular