Anthem posts over 9% rise in quarterly profit on IngenioRx strength

Manojna Maddipatla
April 21 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N on Wednesday posted a 9.3% rise in first-quarter profit, helped mainly by higher revenue from the unit that includes its pharmacy benefits management business, IngenioRx.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.67 billion, or $6.71 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.52 billion, or $5.94 per share, a year earlier.

