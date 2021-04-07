Anthem Offers Financial Assistance To Associates Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Health insurance company Anthem, Inc. (ANTM, WLP) said on Wednesday that it is offering financial assistance to all its associates who have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19. The company said that all its associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can choose to either receive a one-time credit toward medical premiums or donate the credit to the Anthem Cares Fund to aid their associates.

The Anthem Cares Fund has been designed to help company associates with financial assistance in case of any emergency.

Leah Stark, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, said, "Anthem is committed to empowering our associates to live a healthy lifestyle, therefore it was important that we provided an incentive to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccination."

