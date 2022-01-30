Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.28

Anthem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANTM) dividend will be increasing to US$1.28 on 25th of March. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Anthem's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Anthem's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:ANTM Historic Dividend January 30th 2022

Anthem Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$5.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Anthem has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Anthem Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Anthem is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 13 Anthem analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

