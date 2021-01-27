Anthem Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) said the company expects fiscal 2021 adjusted net income to be greater than $24.50 per share. Operating revenue is projected to be approximately $135.1 billion, including premium revenue of $114.5 billion - $115.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $25.34 on revenue of $129.54 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2021, the company projects: medical membership to be in the range of 44.1 - 44.7 million. Fully insured membership is anticipate to be in the range of 18.6 - 19.0 million.

Fourth quarter adjusted net income per share was $2.54 compared to $3.88, a year ago. Operating revenue was $31.5 billion, an increase of 16.2 percent, driven by higher premium revenue due to growth in Medicaid and Medicare.

