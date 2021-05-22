Anthem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANTM) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Anthem's (NYSE:ANTM) stock is up by a considerable 34% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Anthem's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Anthem is:

14% = US$4.7b ÷ US$34b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Anthem's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Anthem seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 16%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 16% seen over the past five years by Anthem.

As a next step, we compared Anthem's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

NYSE:ANTM Past Earnings Growth May 22nd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is ANTM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ANTM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Anthem Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In Anthem's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 19% (or a retention ratio of 81%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Besides, Anthem has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 16%. However, Anthem's ROE is predicted to rise to 17% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Anthem's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

