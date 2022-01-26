Anthem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANTM) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 88% Above Its Share Price

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.77b US$7.42b US$7.95b US$6.95b US$8.71b US$8.99b US$9.24b US$9.47b US$9.70b US$9.92b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.17% Est @ 2.81% Est @ 2.55% Est @ 2.37% Est @ 2.25% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% US$6.4k US$6.6k US$6.7k US$5.5k US$6.5k US$6.3k US$6.1k US$5.9k US$5.7k US$5.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$61b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$9.9b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.0%) = US$250b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$250b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= US$139b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$201b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$439, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

NYSE:ANTM Discounted Cash Flow January 26th 2022

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Anthem as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.924. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Anthem, there are three relevant elements you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Anthem . Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for ANTM's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

