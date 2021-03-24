Anthem, Inc. To Buy Home Health Benefits Manager MyNEXUS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Anthem Inc. (ANTM) announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire home health benefits manager myNEXUS, Inc. from an investor group led by WindRose Health Investors, a New York-based healthcare private equity firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

myNEXUS delivers integrated clinical support services for approximately 1.7 million Medicare Advantage members across 20 states.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. The company's 2021 earnings per share guidance remains unchanged as a result of this acquisition.

Upon closing, myNEXUS will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anthem and will join Anthem's Diversified Business Group.

myNEXUS deploys a user-friendly platform for providers to highly automate the home visit authorization process, speed time to care, increase provider effectiveness and improve member satisfaction. The digital platform combines an advanced analytic rules engine, with a clinical staff of over 250 clinicians to effectively plan for and to optimize home care.

Additionally, myNEXUS has established a nationwide network of high performing home health providers and nurse agencies including nine of the top ten highest quality national and local providers.

This transaction aligns with Anthem's strategy to manage integrated, whole person multi-site care and support, by providing national, large-scale expertise to manage nursing services in the home and facilitate transitions of care

The myNEXUS solution and network will enhance Anthem's continued expansion to deliver care for members in a coordinated manner, leveraging both high touch support and technology driven capabilities.

