Markets
ANTM

Anthem Inc. To Be Renamed As Elevance Health, Inc.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) on Thursday announced its decision to change name to Elevance Health, Inc.

The company said, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans' names will not change, while it plans to streamline the number of other brands in the market to reduce complexities and improve consumer experiences.

"This is an exciting and necessary evolution for our business that has grown to more than 90,000 talented and dedicated associates, serving nearly 600 national employers, over 1.1 million care providers and alliance partners, and more than 118 million consumers," said Anthem President and CEO Gail Boudreaux.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANTM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular