Anthem, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.18 billion, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $0.96 billion, or $3.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $4.87 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $26.67 billion from $23.25 billion last year.

Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.87 vs. $3.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.82 -Revenue (Q3): $26.67 Bln vs. $23.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.40 Full year revenue guidance: $103.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.