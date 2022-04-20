Anthem, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.81 billion, or $7.39 per share. This compares with $1.67 billion, or $6.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 billion or $8.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $39.00 billion from $32.39 billion last year.

Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.81 Bln. vs. $1.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.39 vs. $6.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.81 -Revenue (Q1): $39.00 Bln vs. $32.39 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $28.40

