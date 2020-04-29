Anthem, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Anthem, Inc. (ANTM):

-Earnings: $1.52 billion in Q1 vs. $1.55 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $5.94 in Q1 vs. $5.91 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.66 billion or $6.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $6.48 per share -Revenue: $29.62 billion in Q1 vs. $24.67 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.30

