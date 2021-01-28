Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.6% to US$301 in the week after its latest annual results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$122b and statutory earnings per share of US$17.98. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ANTM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Anthem's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$130.3b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 33% to US$23.92. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$129.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$23.99 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$362, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Anthem analyst has a price target of US$454 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$300. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Anthem'shistorical trends, as next year's 6.9% revenue growth is roughly in line with 7.8% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.0% next year. It's clear that while Anthem's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$362, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Anthem analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Anthem you should know about.

