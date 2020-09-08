Dividends
ANTM

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ANTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ANTM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $276.22, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANTM was $276.22, representing a -10.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $309.10 and a 61.5% increase over the 52 week low of $171.03.

ANTM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Cigna Corporation (CI). ANTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.02. Zacks Investment Research reports ANTM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.28%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANTM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANTM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ANTM as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)
  • Amplify Advanced Battery Metals and Materials ETF (BATT)
  • iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)
  • First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BATT with an increase of 41.68% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of ANTM at 4.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANTM

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    6 days ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular