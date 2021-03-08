Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ANTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.95% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of ANTM was $333.6, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $340.98 and a 95.05% increase over the 52 week low of $171.03.
ANTM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Cigna Corporation (CI). ANTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.91. Zacks Investment Research reports ANTM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.66%, compared to an industry average of 15.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANTM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to ANTM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ANTM as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)
- iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
- iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)
- iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF)
- GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST (GSEW).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SPVU with an increase of 37.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ANTM at 2.59%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.