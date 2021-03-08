Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ANTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.95% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANTM was $333.6, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $340.98 and a 95.05% increase over the 52 week low of $171.03.

ANTM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Cigna Corporation (CI). ANTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.91. Zacks Investment Research reports ANTM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.66%, compared to an industry average of 15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANTM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANTM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANTM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF)

GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST (GSEW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPVU with an increase of 37.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ANTM at 2.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.