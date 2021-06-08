Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ANTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.95% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $389.1, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANTM was $389.1, representing a -4.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $406 and a 59.4% increase over the 52 week low of $244.10.

ANTM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). ANTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.68. Zacks Investment Research reports ANTM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.65%, compared to an industry average of 20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANTM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANTM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANTM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS)

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (JHMH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPVU with an increase of 22.21% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of ANTM at 4.85%.

