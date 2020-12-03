Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ANTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ANTM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $318.45, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANTM was $318.45, representing a -5.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $338.20 and a 86.2% increase over the 52 week low of $171.03.

ANTM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Cigna Corporation (CI). ANTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.34. Zacks Investment Research reports ANTM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.27%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANTM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANTM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANTM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FMK)

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FMK with an increase of 22.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ANTM at 3.93%.

