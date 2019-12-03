Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ANTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ANTM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $287.43, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANTM was $287.43, representing a -9.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $317.99 and a 26.53% increase over the 52 week low of $227.16.

ANTM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Cigna Corporation (CI). ANTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.43. Zacks Investment Research reports ANTM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 22.28%, compared to an industry average of 21.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANTM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANTM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANTM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an increase of 8.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ANTM at 7.97%.

