Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ANTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ANTM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $406.23, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANTM was $406.23, representing a -7.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $439.90 and a 42.02% increase over the 52 week low of $286.04.

ANTM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). ANTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $22.28. Zacks Investment Research reports ANTM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.51%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the antm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANTM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANTM as a top-10 holding:

Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LRGF with an increase of 1.34% over the last 100 days. PINK has the highest percent weighting of ANTM at 3.26%.

