Anthem Backs FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Anthem Inc. (ANTM) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings to be greater than $17.87 per share, including about $4.43 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is now expected to be greater than $22.30 per share.

Previously, it expected earnings to be greater than $20.91 per share, including about $1.39 per share of net unfavorable items, and adjusted earnings to be greater than $22.30 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $22.47 per share on revenues of $118.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Due to unprecedented uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, the company said it is not providing other financial guidance metrics for 2020.

On Tuesday, the Audit Committee declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend to shareholders of $0.95 per share, payable on December 22, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2020.

