Anthem Appoints New Chief Health Officer; Street Is Bullish

Anthem on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dr. Shantanu Agrawal as its Chief Health Officer, effective Jan. 25. Agrawal will supervise the enterprise health strategy of the health benefits company.

"Agrawal’s extensive experience in both the public and private sectors will further accelerate Anthem’s efforts around ‘whole person care’ in order to improve outcomes and reduce costs for all those we serve,” said Anthem’s (ANTM) CEO Gail K. Boudreaux.

Agrawal most recently served as the CEO of the National Quality Forum (NQF).

ANTM stock has gained close to 3% YTD and is trading at a discount of 8.3% to its 52-week high. (See ANTM stock analysis on TipRanks)

Earlier this week, Leerink Partners analyst Stephen Tanal reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $400, which implies that investors could be reaping a 29% gain over the coming 12 months.

Tanal expects Anthem to post a Q4 EPS of $0.88. The company reported EPS of $0.87 in Q3.

Meanwhile, Piper Sandler analyst Sarah James last month raised ANTM's price target from $330 to $369 and reiterated a Buy rating.

From the Street, the stock scores a Strong Buy analyst consensus based on 10 unanimous Buys. The average price target of $357.67 implies upside potential of 15.3% to current levels.

