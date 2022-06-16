Anthem (ANTM) Unveils Two Brands to Boost Whole Person Health

Amid the process of rebranding to Elevance Health, Inc., Anthem, Inc. ANTM recently introduced two subsidiary brands, Carelon and Wellpoint, which will be clubbed within ANTM’s family brands comprising Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. While Carelon will be the healthcare services brand, Wellpoint will act as its health plan brand.

Under the Carelon Brand, the varied portfolio of capabilities and services businesses of Anthem will be brought under one umbrella to extend the correct balance of care, technology, data-driven insights and prowess. This, in turn, is expected to address the intricate challenges encountered by clients and consumers across their healthcare journey and, in turn, bring about improved health outcomes. The capabilities and services suite is anticipated to be completely integrated within the Carelon brand within the next two years.

Diversified services in the form of integrated whole-person care delivery, pharmacy, behavioral health, digital platform and technology services will be offered through the Carelon brand. Backed by these services, Carelon is expected to cater to one in three people across the United States. The newly unveiled brand aims to pursue tie-ups in the healthcare space for rolling out digital solutions, which intend to minimize the overall cost of care and upgrade whole person health.

Regarding the second brand, Wellpoint, the Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans across specific select markets that are not part of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Anthem Blue Cross health plans will be brought together. This transformation is expected to come into effect over the next couple of years. The Wellpoint health plans will guide consumers with the right care decisions throughout their life and continue to extend effortless and caring health solutions.

The latest move is likely to upgrade Anthem’s brand portfolio by delving beyond merely offering traditional health insurance and including enhanced products and services meant to boost whole health care. Subsequently, an effective portfolio is expected to offer adequate access to care, assistance and resources to clients and consumers and subsequently ease the healthcare experience.

Efforts similar to the recent one highlight Anthem’s endeavor to strengthen its reputation from being a health benefits organization to a reliable health partner. To complement the same, ANTM unveiled plans for rebranding. The name change to Elevance Health received approval from ANTM’s shareholders last month. As a result, Anthem will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from Jun 28, 2022, under the new ticker symbol ELV.

Shares of Anthem have gained 22.5% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.8%. ANTM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Omnicell, Inc. OMCL, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS and Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH. While Lantheus sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Omnicell and Sensus Healthcare carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Omnicell’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 13.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMCL’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 4.2% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 23.2%. The consensus mark for Omnicell’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 2.6% in the past 30 days.

Sensus Healthcare has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 155.48%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRTS’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.53 per share, which indicates more than six-fold year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 115.5% in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of Lantheus outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 77.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.04 per share, which indicates more than six-fold year-over-year increase. The same for revenues suggests an improvement of 93.5%. The consensus mark for Lantheus’ 2022 earnings has moved north by 48.3% in the past 60 days.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare and Lantheus have surged 73.7% and 147.9%, respectively, in a year. However, Omnicell stock has lost 22% in the same time frame.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.