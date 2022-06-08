Anthem (ANTM) Ties Up to Improve Maternal Health Outcomes

Anthem, Inc. ANTM recently joined forces with the clinical grade technology company Happify Health to introduce innovative digital health services for enabling women to combat physical and mental health issues during their maternal journey.

Happify Health follows an approach of extending care through fully customizable and digital-first solutions backed by its Intelligent Healing Platform — Sequences. Devised to address specific medical conditions, the solutions can seamlessly integrate into existing systems and point solutions so that members can easily access the offering according to their requirements.

Thereby, the collaboration with Happify Health will empower Anthem to devise a Sequence that aims to improve the pregnancy experience and subsequently bring about better maternal health outcomes. Eligible members of ANTM in its affiliated health plans across specific markets are expected to avail of the Happify Health Pregnancy Sequence toward the 2022-end.

Meanwhile, the same eligible members of the health benefits organization (Anthem) will get opportunities to connect and discuss health issues with the team of mental health experts, obstetrics and gynecology experts, dietitians and other healthcare professionals within the online pregnancy community of Happify Health. During their pregnancy, eligible members can access evidence-based digital therapeutics of Happify Health.

Partnerships similar to the latest one reinforce Anthem’s sincere efforts to ease the maternal journey of a woman through continuous education, case management and care coordination. ANTM is committed to catering to the whole health care for women by addressing various aspects of their health via the introduction of digital-first solutions. The virtual care capabilities of Anthem will receive a boost from the move. It is also the need of the hour amid the digitization trend that has re-shaped the way of receiving care from the healthcare industry.

The recent tie-up can be termed as a time-opportune one since women grapple with various kinds of personal or profession–linked stress throughout their lifetime. The fact can be substantiated by key findings furnished by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Data Brief, which states that women have a probability of suffering from depression nearly twice compared to men. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) research states that around one in eight women struggles with postpartum depression symptoms.

Anthem has often resorted to buyouts and collaborations for enhancing its healthcare suite, membership growth in Medicare and Medicaid businesses, and expanding its geographic presence. Prior to the latest alliance with Happify Health, ANTM acquired New York-based Integra Managed Care last month to bolster its Medicaid business.

Shares of Anthem have gained 29.6% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 19.8%. ANTM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH, ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV and AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Lantheus’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 77.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.04, which suggests an increase of more than six-fold from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for Lantheus’ 2022 earnings has moved north by 51.2% in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of ShockWave Medical beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 189.99%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWAV’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, which compares favorably with a loss of 26 cents reported the year-ago period. The consensus mark for ShockWave Medical’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 25.9% in the past 30 days.

AMN Healthcare’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN’s 2022 earnings indicates a rise of 30.3% year over year, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 25.9%. The consensus mark for AMN Healthcare’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 3.3% in the past 30 days.

Shares of Lantheus, ShockWave Medical and AMN Healthcare have gained 196.2%, 9.1% and 7.8%, respectively, in a year.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.