Anthem (ANTM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Anthem (ANTM) closed at $280.60, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had gained 0.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ANTM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ANTM is projected to report earnings of $3.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.85 billion, up 15.23% from the prior-year quarter.

ANTM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.43 per share and revenue of $102.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.28% and +12.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANTM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ANTM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ANTM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.03.

We can also see that ANTM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.