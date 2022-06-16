Anthem (ANTM) Stock Moves -1.75%: What You Should Know

Anthem (ANTM) closed at $454.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 2.84% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.96% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Anthem as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.74, up 10.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.04 billion, up 14.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.54 per share and revenue of $153.24 billion, which would represent changes of +9.85% and +11.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Anthem. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Anthem is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Anthem is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.69.

Meanwhile, ANTM's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

