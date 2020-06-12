Anthem (ANTM) Introduces Digital Tools to Help Shareholders

Anthem, Inc. ANTM has unveiled an array of digital tools to provide convenient, reliable and aggregated information for stakeholders, which in turn, will help them make informed decisions during such pandemic-ravaged times.



The tools consist of data-driven dashboards and predictions, which will enable stockholders to handle the COVID-19 surges and decisions on resuming. Anthem’s new C19 Explorer and C19 Navigator aid public health officials as well as business leaders as they plan to reopen workplaces. Notably, this initiative is part of the collaborative efforts between the company’s top-class data scientists and clinicians, and a global alliance of leaders, which are TM, CloudMedx, xy.ai and doc.ai.



This unique measure is taken at a time when it became a top priority. It proves Anthem’s commitment to innovation and supporting communities.



Backed by AI and data capabilities, these tools are accessible to shareholders through a new portal containing links to a diverse range of COVID-related tools that were already launched. The array includes C19 Explorer, C19 Navigator, Sydney Care, Family Caregiver Support (via ianacare), Safer Entry to Workplace (via Biometric Passport), etc.



Moreover, the portal will have access to a new set of tools and resources for government officials, local leaders, employers, business leaders and individuals during their decision-making while they start navigating and adjusting to workplace environments amid the prevalent situation.



To fight the current crisis, this leading health insurer has been taking various strategic steps, such as eliminating certain “out-of-pocket” costs required for treating clients who are severely infected by the coronavirus, designing certain policies so that patients can be taken care of more efficiently by providers, etc.



