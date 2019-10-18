Anthem (ANTM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Anthem (ANTM) closed at $249.41, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 2.43% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ANTM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 23, 2019. In that report, analysts expect ANTM to post earnings of $4.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.41 billion, up 10.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.36 per share and revenue of $100.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.84% and +10.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ANTM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. ANTM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ANTM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.91, which means ANTM is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ANTM has a PEG ratio of 0.92 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

