Anthem (ANTM), Epic Collaborate for Better Consumer Experience

Anthem, Inc. ANTM ties up with Epic for safe and seamless, bi-directional health information exchange between healthcare providers and the company’s affiliated health plans. Notably, Epic is a leading health information company.



This move is made at an opportune moment as better communication can lead to enhanced data-driven insights for improved health outcomes. It will eradicate barriers that can hamper an individual’s care.



This is not the first time that Anthem adopted the digital-first approach. With access to insights and proper data, patients can now gain from an enriched medical care experience. The new deal is expected to help 14.7 million consumers who come under Anthem’s affiliated health plans, seeking care from clinicians using Epic’s software.



The platform consists of various kinds of data, such as clinical information, admission and discharge information, and transfer data, mainly bridging the clinical gaps. Notably, Epic’s Payer Platform will be integrated with Anthem’s Health OS.



Anthem will now be able to get health information provided by clinicians and analyse the same for data-driven insights.



Some benefits of this include streamlining administrative processes, boosting care management with near real-time access to health data, et al.



Healthcare system and providers who use Epic can now gain traction from the Payer Platform. Anthem will also leverage data received from sources like health information exchanges, labs companies and other partners.



Digital solutions will drive growth for the company. On its last earnings call, management had said that close to 10 million individuals are engaged in Anthem’s digital channels with access to a huge range of virtual care specialties.



Anthem’s tie-ups with K and Blackstone also helped it accelerate the use of digital AI for a better consumer experience. Its digital solution suite is evolving with time for delivering exceptional experiences to consumers.

These initiatives poise the leading health insurer well for long-term growth.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Companies

Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 41.2% in the past year, outperforming its industry's growth of 35.7%.





Other companies in the same space, such as The Joint Corp. JYNT, Centene Corporation CNC and Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM have also rallied 291.9%, 8.5% and 138.6%, respectively, in the same time frame.

