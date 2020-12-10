Anthem (ANTM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Anthem (ANTM) closed at $313.75, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 1.52% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ANTM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.51, down 35.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.98 billion, up 14.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.41 per share and revenue of $120.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.28% and +16.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANTM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. ANTM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ANTM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.78, so we one might conclude that ANTM is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ANTM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

