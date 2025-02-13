Antero Resources Unusual Options Activity For February 13

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Antero Resources. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $66,020, and 7 calls, totaling $534,424.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $31.0 to $40.0 for Antero Resources over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Antero Resources's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Antero Resources's whale activity within a strike price range from $31.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Antero Resources 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.45 $8.4 $8.4 $31.00 $168.0K 674 290 AR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.45 $8.25 $8.25 $34.00 $105.6K 6 298 AR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $8.5 $8.35 $8.44 $31.00 $75.9K 674 58 AR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.35 $8.25 $8.35 $34.00 $70.1K 6 90 AR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $40.00 $66.0K 355 206

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2023, the company reported proven reserves of 18.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,483 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2023 at a ratio of 37% liquids and 63% natural gas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Antero Resources, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Antero Resources's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,185,562, the price of AR is down by -0.69%, reaching $39.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Antero Resources options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

