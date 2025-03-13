Antero Resources Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.45, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $35.55, the current average has increased by 16.6%.

The standing of Antero Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $47.00 $45.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $36.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $39.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $30.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $60.00 $44.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $44.00 $39.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $39.00 $35.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $38.00 $28.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $24.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $40.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Antero Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Antero Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Antero Resources

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2024, the company reported proven reserves of 17.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,424 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2024 at a ratio of 35% liquids and 65% natural gas.

Financial Milestones: Antero Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Antero Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Antero Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Antero Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

