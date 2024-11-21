Antero Resources price target raised to $44 from $34 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Antero Resources (AR) to $44 from $34 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. The price target increase reflects the latest commodity outlook for natural gas and NGLs, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
