Antero Resources price target raised to $44 from $34 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Antero Resources (AR) to $44 from $34 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. The price target increase reflects the latest commodity outlook for natural gas and NGLs, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.