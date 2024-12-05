News & Insights

Antero Resources price target raised to $36 from $31 at JPMorgan

December 05, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram raised the firm’s price target on Antero Resources (AR) to $36 from $31 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. In 2025, the firm expects natural gas producers to benefit from “three powerful secular demand trends:” the build-out of significant liquefied natural gas export capacity, rising power demand from electrification, and coal-to-gas switching. JPMorgan updated exploration and production models through 2030, which supports its view of long-term gas prices above $3.50 per MMBtu as it believes prices will need to reset to a higher level to incentivize incremental supply growth from the Haynesville and other higher-cost gas basins. The firm expects the oil market to shift from balanced conditions in 2024 to surplus in 2025 on supply additions. As such, it shifted to a “more defensive stance.”

