News & Insights

Stocks
AR

Antero Resources price target raised to $35 from $29 at Citi

December 06, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi analyst Paul Diamond raised the firm’s price target on Antero Resources (AR) to $35 from $29 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says midstream performance in 2024 suggests that energy is investable again. However, for exploration and production companies, the challenge is that crude markets still appear well-supplied, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Thus, Citi feel it “appears premature” to be bullish crude leverage, but notes the business climate and buybacks “should act as shock absorbers if crude deflates.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.