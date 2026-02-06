Antero Resources Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Antero Resources Corporation AR is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the leading upstream company’s adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents due to a decline in oil production and higher operating expenses. However, higher gas-equivalent price realization and increased natural gas production partially offset the negatives.

The upstream player missed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat in the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 3.72%. This is depicted in the graph below.

AR’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 53 cents has witnessed one upward revision with no downward revision in the past seven days. The consensus estimate implies a decline of 8.6% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.31 billion indicates a 12% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider for AR

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the Henry Hub natural gas spot price (in dollars per million Btu) for October, November and December of 2025 was $3.19, $3.79 and $4.26, respectively, marking a significant improvement from $2.20, $2.12 and $3.01 reported a year ago. The significant year-over-year improvement in natural gas prices in the December-end quarter of 2025 is likely to have a positive impact on AR’s earnings

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for AR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: AR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Cameco Corporation CCJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CCJ is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting an 11.5% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Antero Midstream is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, suggesting a 4.4% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

BP plc BP currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.47% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, suggesting a 29.6% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

