Antero Resources Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Antero Resources Corporation AR is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the leading upstream company’s adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents due to a decline in oil production and higher operating expenses. Higher natural gas production partially offset the negatives.

The upstream player missed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 22.9%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Antero Resources Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Antero Resources Corporation price-eps-surprise | Antero Resources Corporation Quote

AR’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of $1.22 has witnessed one upward revision with no downward revision in the past seven days. The consensus estimate implies an improvement of 56.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.67 billion indicates a 23.4% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider for AR

Antero Resources is an upstream energy company focused on producing natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Appalachian Basin. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Henry Hub natural gas spot price (in dollars per million Btu) for January, February and March of 2026 was $7.72, $3.62 and $4.04, respectively, compared with $4.13, $4.19 and $4.12 recorded a year ago.

While the significant year-over-year natural gas price spike in January has likely bolstered early-quarter performance, subsequent natural gas price declines in February and March are expected to have pressured AR’s earnings, offsetting those initial gains. This is likely to have affected pricing dynamics, potentially hampering Antero Resources’ quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for AR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: AR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.72% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Occidental Petroleum is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 5, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXY’s earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, suggesting a 28.7% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

ConocoPhillips COP presently has an Earnings ESP of +8.05% and a Zacks Rank #1.

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on April 30, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $1.60 per share, suggesting a 23.4% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

BP plc BP currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.13% and a Zacks Rank #2.

BP is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on April 28, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, suggesting a 71.7% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.