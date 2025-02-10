ANTERO RESOURCES Earnings Preview: Recent $AR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ANTERO RESOURCES ($AR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,208,122,493 and earnings of $0.32 per share.

ANTERO RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of ANTERO RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ANTERO RESOURCES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

