Antero Resources Corporation's (NYSE:AR) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

Despite the fact that Antero Resources Corporation's (NYSE:AR) value has dropped 15% in the last week insiders who sold US$1.8m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$10.05 is still lower than the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Antero Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Robert Clark, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$9.79 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$16.97). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 53% of Robert Clark's holding.

Insiders in Antero Resources didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AR Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Antero Resources Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some Antero Resources insider selling. VP of Accounting & Chief Accounting Officer Sheri Pearce only netted US$39k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Antero Resources insiders own about US$379m worth of shares (which is 7.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Antero Resources Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Antero Resources, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Antero Resources you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

