Antero Resources call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Antero Resources (AR) with 11,958 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 38.44%. Jan-25 34 calls and Dec-24 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.