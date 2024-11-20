Antero Resources call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Antero Resources (AR) with 8,325 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 40.42%. Jan-25 35 calls and Jan-26 45 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.20. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

