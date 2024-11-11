Antero Resources call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Antero Resources (AR) with 13,343 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 8 points to 43.94%. May-25 40 calls and Feb-25 37 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on February 19th.
