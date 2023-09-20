Antero Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.64, changing hands as low as $25.46 per share. Antero Resources Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.912 per share, with $40.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.56.
