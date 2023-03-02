Antero Resources (AR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Antero Resources (AR) closed the most recent trading day at $26.44, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 5.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.47 billion, up 86.46% from the prior-year quarter.

AR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $5.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.94% and -16.06%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.37% lower within the past month. Antero Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Antero Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.93, which means Antero Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.